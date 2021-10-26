      Weather Alert

Knives, Meth Found In North Lincoln Traffic Stop

Oct 26, 2021 @ 10:14am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 26)–A 45-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, facing several charges from driving under suspension to possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker says an officer on Monday evening saw a truck with expired in-transits driving near 40th and Adams, where it soon stopped.  The officer then contacted the driver, Jason Densberger, and found out he was driving on a suspended license.  After Densberger was taken into custody, Spilker says the officer then found a knife with a 3 3/4 inch blade in his pants pocket and $150 cash.

Searching the truck, Spilker says investigators found 19.3 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1,200, along with drug paraphernalia.  Officers then found four more knives concealed throughout the truck with blades measuring between 4 1/2 to 6 inches long.  A 16-year-old was in the front passenger seat of the truck.

Densberger was also arrested for possessing money while violating a drug law and child abuse.

Blaze Events
Static X
1 month ago
Steve Vai
1 month ago
TOOL
4 weeks ago
Yungblud
1 day ago
BLAZE BDAY BASH ’22 – GHOST & VOLBEAT
1 month ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On