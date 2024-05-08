Kittie details comeback album, ﻿’Fire’

The Kittie reunion is officially on Fire.

That’s the title of the Canadian metallers’ upcoming comeback album, due out June 21. It’s the first full-length release from Kittie since 2011’s I’ve Failed You.

Fire includes the previously released songs “Eyes Wide Open” and “We Are Shadows.” A third cut, titled “Vultures,” is available now via digital outlets.

The accompanying “Vultures” video, streaming on YouTube, features footage from Kittie’s set at April’s Sick New World festival. Kittie will be touring throughout the summer playing a mix of festival and headlining dates.

Here’s the Fire track list:

“Fire”

“I Still Wear This Crown”

“Falter”

“Vultures”

“We Are Shadows”

“Wound”

“One Foot in the Grave”

“Are You Entertained?”

“Grime”

“Eyes Wide Open”

