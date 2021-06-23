KISS with or without you

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 20: (L-R) Musicians Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley appear onstage to announce their upcoming Motley Crue and KISS co-headlining tour at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on March 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
I’m a KISS fan. Have been since discovering them in the early 70’s. I bought all the magazines and merch that Gene came up with. Some of it I have, most of it I traded off for some Motley Crue stuff. Non the less, still a fan of the band. When I read a recent interview with Paul Stanley I came to a conclusion. I’m just not sure I agree with Paul. KISS is not KISS without Paul and or Gene. It’s honestly not really KISS with out the original 4 members but I’ve learned to live with it as every other KISS fan has.
In a new interview, the frontman talked about the band’s future saying, “Can Kiss continue and can it evolve without us in it? Well, yeah, because it’s already 50 percent there. In other words, there was a time where people said, ‘Well, it can only be the original four.’ [And then] it was, ‘Well, it can only be the original three.’ Well, things move on and circumstances change. Could I see Kiss evolving with different personnel? Yeah. As big a fan as I am of what I do, and I think I’m damn good, there’s other people around who could pick up the torch and bring something to the philosophy and to the live show and to the music. If it were to happen, yeah, it would be really just a continuation of the philosophy that we’ve always had, and that’s that Kiss is bigger than any member.”
Do you agree or disagree?
