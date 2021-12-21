KISS Museum in Vegas?

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 20: (L-R) Musicians Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley appear onstage to announce their upcoming Motley Crue and KISS co-headlining tour at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on March 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Are you a KISS fan? If so, than book your trip to Las Vegas this coming March to see the KISS Museum. Basically it’s Gene Simmons collection of KISS memorabilia. If you ever watch Gene Simmons Family Jewels show, you’ve seen the room in Gene’s house. This will be an amazing site to see.
