Kindergarten Registration Begins at LPS

Kindergarten online registration for the 2019-20 school year is already underway at Lincoln Public Schools, but for parents not able to register online, LPS will hold two days of in-person registration.

During registration, the paperwork necessary for enrollment in Lincoln Public Schools will be completed. Parents will need to provide their child’s certified birth certificate and current immunization record.

Registration will be held at all elementary schools:

Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 7, 2019, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parents and guardians should register their child at the school in their boundary area. Children need not be present. Families who wish to have their child enroll at an LPS school outside of their attendance area should fill out a Special Attendance Permit, which is available at any school or at lps.org.

Questions about kindergarten registration should be directed to the school your child will attend.