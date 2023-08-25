Killswitch Engage members & driver OK after tour bus hits elk

Killswitch Engage‘s travels were interrupted recently after their tour bus hit an elk on the road.

In an Instagram post Friday, August 25, frontman Jesse Leach shared footage of the accident’s aftermath, beginning the caption, “You never know what tomorrow holds take nothing for granted.”

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured,” Leach wrote. “Our driver Tom sustained some torn ligaments and was shaken up for sure but he is OK. The majestic Moose (*correction an ELK) that collided with our bus however did not fair so well sadly.”

While the physical effects weren’t too bad, Leach shared that the incident took a toll on him emotionally.

“My deepest sympathies to anyone who’s lost a loved one or had to suffer because the road came to collect,” he wrote. “I prayed and sat with my fear yesterday. Just so grateful it wasn’t worse than it could’ve been.”

