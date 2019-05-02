Business Of The Week

Kidwell connects business to more. Their design-build approach simplifies business operation by fully integrating electrical solution with other components, such as security, energy management systems, and lighting controls. Kidwell considers how your electrical system works with these other components, they often collaborate with other Kidwell service areas, including audio, security and healthcare to recommend a solution that best supports your team, and your business as a whole.

Kidwell’s “Big Picture” approach empowers business:

Tailored Commercial & Industrial Systems

Robust Generator Systems for Continuous Power

Service Department, Site Monitoring, Training, and Support for Internal Teams

Like most industries, electrical systems continue to evolve at a rapid pace. Their team works diligently to stay informed and deliver innovative solutions that could include Cat6, PoE, and LED conversions. They believe in ongoing training in safety and monitoring of their work. Not only do they train their clients to understand and utilize their solution; they check in regularly and offer service and support to ensure you get the most from your investment.

At Kidwell, they value quality work and the talent it takes to get the job done right! This means providing their employees, the opportunity to grow and learn in your career. They encourage continued education and training to make sure their people have the right tools to be successful. They work hard to provide top benefits that matter to both you and your family.

