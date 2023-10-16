Kickoff Time Announced for Nebraska’s Football Game Oct. 28 Against Purdue

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 16)–The Big Ten Conference and its television partners on Monday announced that Nebraska’s Oct. 28 Homecoming football game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium will be a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff with television coverage provided by FS1.

The matchup with Purdue will be Nebraska’s second consecutive home game, as this Saturday’s matchup with Northwestern is also set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network.