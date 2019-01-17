KFOR To Receive Prestigious Honor For Years Of Community Service

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will honor KFOR-AM, Lincoln, NE with the esteemed NAB Crystal Heritage Award. The award will be presented during the We Are Broadcasters Celebration, held Tuesday, April 9 during the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The Heritage Award recognizes radio stations that have won a total of five Crystal Radio Awards for exceptional year-round community service efforts. Only seven other stations have received this honor in the 32-year history of the NAB Crystal Radio Awards.

“KFOR AM/FM has proudly served the Lincoln, NE region for over 94 years, and our commitment to the community has never wavered,” said Alpha Media Lincoln’s Market Manager Julie Gade. “We are so proud of our team’s accomplishments both on and off the air and are honored that this dedication is being rewarded with a coveted NAB Crystal Heritage Award.”

More details about the Crystal Heritage Award can be found here at www.nab.org.