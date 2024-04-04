KFOR Sports Briefs Apr. 4

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 4)–The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team on Thursday competes in the NCAA regionals down at the University of Arkansas. Competition begins at 1pm and will be carried on ESPN Plus.

Five members of the Nebraska volleyball team have been selected to the U.S. U21 Women’s National Team, USA Volleyball announced on Wednesday. Laney Choboy, Andi Jackson, Olivia Mauch, Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly were among the 20 players named to the U21 National Team. Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes is an assistant coach for the team.

College baseball Wednesday night….Creighton defeated North Dakota State 8-7 in Omaha. The Bluejays are now 22-4 on the season.

High School Baseball on Wednesday…..Kearney defeated Lincoln Northeast 9-2.

Boys soccer on Wednesday……Lincoln Southwest remains undefeated at 8-0 after the Silver Hawks defeated Lincoln Southeast 2-0 at Seacrest Field. In Girls Soccer, Lincoln East shutout Lincoln North Star 6-0.