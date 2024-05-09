KFOR Sports Brief May 9, 2024
Kozal’s HRs Spark South Dakota State Past the Nebraska Baseball Team
The Nebraska Baseball team surrendered eight unanswered runs in the eighth and ninth innings, as the Huskers fell 10-6 to South Dakota State on Wednesday night at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. It was Waverly alum Thatcher Kozal that provided the spark for the Jackrabbits, going 4-for-5 at the plate for a pair of home runs.
For Nebraska, Case Sanderson reached in four of his five plate appearances, extending his on-base streak to 19 games. Joshua Overbeek drove in two runs from the leadoff spot, including a solo home run. Jackson Brockett pitched three innings, allowing one run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts. The Huskers wrap up the regular season with a three-game weekend series with Indiana here in Lincoln starting tomorrow night (Friday) at 6 o’clock.
Big Ten Honors for Husker Softball
Big Ten Conference accolades for three Nebraska softball players. Billie Andrews was named to the All-Big Ten first team, Sydney Gray earned second-team All-Big Ten accolades and Samantha Bland was named to the All-Freshman team. The Huskers play in the Big Ten Tournament in Iowa City at 1:30 this afternoon against Minnesota, which you can see on BTN.
State Soccer Update
At the Class B Girls State Soccer Tournament in Omaha on Wednesday, Norris fell to Omaha Skutt 3-1. Class B boys are Thursday. Semifinals of the Class A boys and girls soccer tournament are Friday featuring Lincoln Southwest boys and girls, Pius X girls and Lincoln East girls.
