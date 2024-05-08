KFOR Sports Brief May 8, 2024

Big Ten Softball Tournament Starts Wednesday

One of the first round matchups Wednesday’s opening round of the Big Ten Softball Tournament in Iowa City features No. 12 Illinois taking on No. 5 Minnesota at 1:30pm. The winner will play the Nebraska softball team, who is the No. 4 seed, Thursday at 1:30pm. The Big Ten Tournament is being carried on BTN.

Husker Baseball Hosts SDSU

A midweek matchup for the Nebraska baseball team tonight (Wednesday) against South Dakota State. First pitch from Hawks Field/Haymarket Park is set for 6:05 on Big Ten Plus.

Husker Women’s Basketball Home and Away Conference Schedule in 2024-25

The Nebraska women’s basketball team on Tuesday found out its conference home and away games for the first Big Ten season featuring 18 teams. The Huskers will face Big Ten Tournament champion and NCAA runner-up Iowa both home and away in 2024-25. Nebraska’s eight other home games at Pinnacle Bank Arena will include Big Ten newcomers Oregon and Washington, along with Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State. Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin will also travel to Lincoln to battle the Big Red. In addition to colliding with the Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Nebraska will make a trip to Big Ten newcomers USC and UCLA in Los Angeles, while also battling Indiana and Maryland and inaugural WBIT Champion Illinois on the road, along with Purdue, Northwestern and Rutgers.

Boys and Girls District Track and Field Results from Tuesday

Lincoln Pius X boys won the A-3 team title at Beechner, edging out second place Lincoln Southeast. Reece Grosserode (gross-road) of Pius X set a state record in the triple jump with a leap of 49-feet, 9 inches. Lincoln East won the girls A-3 district team championship. In the A-4 boys team race, Kearney won the team title, while Lincoln Southwest was 3rd. Lincoln Northeast was 7th. The Girls A-4 team title went to Papillion-LaVista South and Lincoln Southwest finished second, while Lincoln Northeast was fifth. Waverly boys and girls won the B-1 district team titles…..The B-3 boys and girls team titles went to Norris.

Boys and Girls State Soccer from Tuesday

Class A girls quarterfinal…..Lincoln Southwest 2, Millard West 0 and Lincoln East 2, Gretna 1. East and Southwest meet in Friday’s semifinals at 2 o’clock, while Pius X plays Omaha Marian beforehand at noon. In Class A on the boys side Tuesday, Lincoln Southwest shutout Columbus 4-0. Southwest plays Omaha South in Friday night’s semifinals at 7:30. In the Class B girls quarterfinal today at noon…Norris plays Omaha Skutt.