KFOR Sports Brief May 6, 2024

East, Southwest, Norris, Northwest, Waverly, Lincoln Christian and Malcolm Are State Baseball Bound

Pairings are out for the NSAA State Baseball Tournament. In Class A, defending state champion Lincoln East is the top seed and plays No. 8 seed Millard North at 9am Friday, while Lincoln Southwest is the 5th seed and plays No. 4 Millard South at 11:30am, both games at Werner Park. In Class B, Norris is the top-seed and plays the cindarella team, No. 8 seed Lincoln Northwest at 9am Saturday at Werner Park and at 11:30am Saturday, Waverly plays Beatrice at Werner. In Class C at Elkhorn on Saturday afternoon at 4, Lincoln Christian plays Elkhorn Mt. Michael, followed by top-seed and defending state champ Malcolm against Wayne at 6:30. Full bracket: NSAA State Baseball

Pairings Released for NSAA Boys and Girls Soccer

State Soccer at Morrison Stadium in Omaha….in the Class A girls bracket today…….Lincoln Pius X is the No. 3 seed playing No. 6 seed Columbus at 2 this afternoon……Top-seed Lincoln Southwest plays Millard West this evening at 5:30……No. 4 seed Lincoln East plays No. 5 Gretna at 7:30. For the boys in Class A on Tuesday……top-seed and undefeated Lincoln Southwest plays Columbus at 5:30…….Class B girls on Wednesday…..Norris plays Omaha Skutt at noon. Full bracket: NSAA Boys and Girls State Soccer.