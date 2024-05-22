KFOR Sports Brief May 22, 2024

HUSKER BASEBALL: Nebraska Suffers Setback to Ohio State in Big Ten Tourney

An 8-run fourth inning helped No. 7 seed Ohio State rout the No. 2 seed Nebraska baseball team 15-2 on Tuesday night in the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha. Josh Caron belted a solo home run and Dylan Carey added an RBI single in the loss for the Huskers. Nebraska takes on sixth-seeded Purdue in an elimination game Wednesday at 7 p.m. on BTN.

Sixth-Inning Boost Helps Fargo-Moorhead Past Lincoln

It was a pitchers dual until Fargo-Moorhead in the top of the sixth came alive offensively and picked up a 9-2 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs on Tuesday night at Haymarket Park. Evan Alexander got the bats going for the Redhawks in the 6th with a solo home run. Coverage of the series finale begins Wednesday night at 6:35 on KFOR.

Boys State Golf Meet First Round Results

Lincoln Southeast is the team leader at the NSAA Class A Boys State Golf meet at the Norfolk Country Club, after Tuesday’s first round action. Southeast golfer Gavin Gerch is in second place individually for the Knights. In Class B at Scottsbluff, Norris is the team leader, while Waverly is tied for 4th and Lincoln Christian is 10th. Carson Thurber of Norris is the individual leader. Final round continues today.

Class A Golf Results

Class B Golf Results

Class C Golf Results

Class D Golf Results