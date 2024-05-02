KFOR Sports Brief May 2, 2024

District Baseball Starts Thursday

Class B and C district baseball gets underway Thursday…..Waverly and Lincoln Northwest play at Lawson Park at 6pm in the B-4 semifinal. In the C2 semifinal….Lincoln Christian hosts Auburn at 1:30pm…..in the C6 semis at 4:30pm over at Sherman Field, Lincoln Lutheran takes on Falls City.

Boys and Girls District Soccer

Boys District Soccer finals from Wednesday…..A-3 Omaha Westside 4, Lincoln Southeast 2……A-4…Gretna 2, Lincoln North Star 0.

Girls District Soccer Finals from Wednesday……A-1…Lincoln Southwest 10, Omaha South 0….A-2…..Omaha Marian 3, Papillion-La Vista 0…..A-3….Lincoln Pius X 3, Millard South 0 ……A-4……Lincoln East 2, Millard North 1. B-6……Norris 5, Seward 0.

Boys Golf: Southeast’s Gerch Wins LPS Championship

Lincoln Southeast’s Gavin Gerch fired a 68 to win the Lincoln Public Schools Golf championships Wednesday at Mahoney Golf Course. Lincoln East won the team title by firing a 3-over total of 283, holding off Southeast, which finished at 286. Gerch won individual honors in a three-way playoff over Lincoln North Star’s Carson Kildow and East’s Cameron Sanne, who also posted 68s.