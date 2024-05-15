KFOR Sports Brief May 15, 2024

LSW’s Undefeated Run Ends in Class A Championship in Loss to Prep

The lone loss for the Lincoln Southwest boys soccer team came on Tuesday night’s Class A State Championship match at Morrison Stadium in Omaha, as the Silver Hawks fell to Creighton Prep 3-1. The Junior Jays won their second straight state title and 11th in program history. Southwest finishes the season at 19-1.

State Baseball Update for Tuesday, May 14

State Baseball Tournament action on Tuesday featured elimination games in Class A and B. In Class A, Millard South rallied back to beat Lincoln Southwest 9-5. The Silver Hawks end the season at 19-11. Millard South will play Lincoln East in the winner’s bracket final at 10 this morning at Werner Park. In Class B, the cinderella story continues for Lincoln Northwest, as they defeated Waverly for the second time in the post season, with the Falcons winning 3-0 to end the Vikings’ season. Northwest plays Norris at 10 this morning. In Class C, Malcolm plays in the winner’s bracket final against Central City-Centura at 10 and Lincoln Christian squares off with Elkhorn Mt. Michael in the other winner’s bracket final at 4.

Saltdogs Drop Second Game to Explorers

Lincoln’s only run Tuesday night came off an RBI single from Aaron Takacs in the top of the 4th, but the Saltdogs fell to Sioux City 9-1 in their midweek baseball matchup in Sioux City. The rubber match of the series is set for Wednesday, with pregame starting at 6:35pm on KFOR.

Wednesday is Opening Day for State Track Meet

The NSAA State Track Meet starts Wednesday morning at Omaha Burke, as Classes A and B will compete Wednesday and Thursday, while Classes C and D will compete Friday and Saturday.

Boys District Golf Results Tuesday

Creighton commit Gavin Gerch of Lincoln Southeast fired a 5-under-67 to win the individual title and help Southeast to the A-2 district team championship at Highlands Golf Course to qualify for next week’s state meet. Pius X finished second in the team standings. In District A-3, Lincoln East won the team title and Spartan senior Maguire Stanton and teammate and freshman Carter Honnens finished first and second respectively. Southwest finished second in the team standings. Creighton Prep won the A-4 team title with Lincoln Northeast finishing third, with sophomore Hayden Tenopir firing a 72 for the Rockets.