KFOR Sports Brief June 5, 2024

Huskers Add 6-9 UCLA Transfer

Some additional size in the paint for the Nebraska men’s basketball team, as the Huskers picked up a verbal commit out of the transfer portal from 6-9 forward Berke (pronounced BEAR-kay) Buyuktuncel (BE-YOON-KUN-chill). He played last season at UCLA, where he appeared in 26 games and started in eight. He averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Buyuktuncel, a native of Turkey, has three seasons of eligibility left.

Saltdogs Get Walk-Off Win in Extra Innings

A walk-off victory in extra innings Tuesday afternoon for the Lincoln Saltdogs, in a 4-3 victory in 10 innings over Lake Country at Haymarket Park. Aaron Takacs delivered an RBI single to score Drew Devine from second. It’s the third win in four games for Lincoln, who will play Lake Country in the second game of the series Wednesday night. Pregame coverage on KFOR begins at 6:35pm.

Legion Baseball Tuesday

Carpetland of Lincoln East beat Judds Brothers of Lincoln Northeast 10-5……JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast beat Norfolk 6-0.

NU vs. Colorado Could One of the Top College Football Games in 2024

Nebraska’s football game in Lincoln against Colorado is being considered as one of the most important contests of the 2024 College Football season, according to analyst Joel Klatt. On Hail Varsity Radio Tuesday afternoon, ESPN anchor Matt Schick said the build up to the game could also work against you, if you’re Nebraska. Schick says there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic, if you are a Husker fan and the Colorado game could tell a lot of what could happen. The Nebraska-Colorado game will be a 6:30pm kickoff on September 7 from Memorial Stadium and televised on NBC.