KFOR Sports Brief June 27, 2024

Scheierman Selected by Celtics in NBA Draft

The world champion Boston Celtics selected Aurora native and former Creighton men’s basketball standout Baylor Scheierman as the 30th overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Scheierman spent two seasons with Creighton after three seasons at South Dakota State. This past season, Scheierman averaged 18 points and 9 rebounds a game for the Bluejays, in helping them to the NCAA Sweet 16. He’s the second basketball player from Aurora to be drafted in the NBA, following Tom Kropp who was drafted in 1975 by the Washington Bullets.

LSE Golfer Gerch Falls in Round of 16 at State Match Play Championship

At the 57th Nebraska State Match Play men’s golf championship Wednesday at the Country Club of Lincoln, the round of 16 wrapped up with top-seed and Lincoln Southeast graduate Gavin Gerch being upset by his future Creighton teammate Jake Boor after 21 holes. Meanwhile, Lincoln North Star junior, Carson Kildow either won or tied his last five holes in this round of 16, helping to take down David Easley. North Platte native and former NFL running back, Danny Woodhead lost to Dylan McCabe after 20 holes.

Former Husker, Link Luff Competing in Olympic Track Team Trials

The U.S. Track and Field Olympic team trials continue tonight (Thursday), with Nebraska hurdler, national champion and Lincoln High alum Darius Luff set to compete in the 110 meter hurdles. Luff’s family is planning a watch party at the Railyard on tonight (Thursday) at 6 p.m. to watch him compete for a spot. His race is scheduled for 7pm on NBC. On Monday, Luff finished third with a time of 13.33 seconds to advance to the semifinal round. If he qualifies tonight, Luff will run again tomorrow night (Friday) at 7 p.m.

Sears Named All-American by D1Baseball

Nebraska pitcher Brett Sears earned Second-Team All-American recognition from D1Baseball. Sears’ second-team All-American honor is the highest by an NU starting pitcher since Aaron Marsden in 2003.

Pete/Coach K Legion Baseball Tourney Starts Thursday

The Mike Peterson/Coach K Lincoln Legion Coaches Baseball Tournament begins with pool play Thursday and Friday and wrapping up Sunday with bracket play. Games will be played at Den Hartog, Sherman and Densmore Field. All of the Lincoln teams, plus Hickman, Waverly and Malcolm are among the 19 teams participating.

Full bracket and pool play set up: Lincoln Legion Coaches Tourney

Saltdogs fall to Sioux Falls in Game 2

On Wednesday night, the Lincoln Saltdogs dropped the second game of their midweek series at Sioux Falls, as the Canaries got a 6-2 victory. Nick Anderson gave Lincoln its second run of the game with a solo home run in the 9th. Final game of the series is at 11:05am Thursday with no radio coverage on KFOR. Our next broadcast of Saltdogs baseball will be the series opener at Lake Country Friday night beginning at 6:05pm.