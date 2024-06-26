KFOR Sports Brief June 26, 2024

Saltdogs Drop Opener to Canaries on Tuesday

The Lincoln Saltdogs dropped the series opener at Sioux Falls on Tuesday night, falling 3-2. Luke Roskam hit a solo home run in the ninth for Lincoln, his third of the year, but it wasn’t enough in the end. Second game of the series is Wednesday, with coverage on KFOR beginning at 6:05pm.

Legion Baseball on Tuesday

Union Bank of Lincoln Pius X beat Judds Brothers of Lincoln Northeast 11-6, while Strasberger Orthopedics of Lincoln Northwest beat JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast 1-0.

Schlossnagle leaves A&M to Coach at Rival Texas

Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle is leaving the Aggies for rival Texas. The move Tuesday comes after Schlossnagle led the Aggies to a runner-up finish at the College World Series. The Aggies lost a best-of-three series with Tennessee for the championship.

Pair of Former Bluejays Could Go in NBA Draft

The NBA Draft starts Wednesday night and a pair of former Creighton Bluejays are expected to be selected. Forward Baylor Scheierman could be a late first round pick and guard Trey Alexander is potentially a second round pick.

Former LSE Golfer Gerch is No. 1 Seed at Nebraska Match Play

Recent Lincoln Southeast graduate Gavin Gerch rose to the top to earn medalist honors and the No. 1 seed after the second round of Stroke Play Qualifying for the 57th Nebraska Match Play Golf Championship at the Country Club of Lincoln on Tuesday. Gerch, who is headed to play for Creighton in the fall, followed up his first round 67 (-5) with a 66 (-6) to earn medalist honors with a 133 (-11) total.