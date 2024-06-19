KFOR Sports Brief June 19, 2024

Saltdogs to Play 7 Inning DH with Explorers Wednesday

Bad weather prompted the series opener at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night between the Lincoln Saltdogs and Sioux City Explorers to be postponed, prompting a seven-inning doubleheader Wednesday evening, with first pitch of game 1 at 5:05pm. We’ll join up with coverage of the first game on KFOR at 6pm after Hail Varsity Radio and have the second game in its entirety.

CWS Game Tuesday with Wildcats and Gators PPD to Wednesday

The College World Series elimination game between Kentucky and Florida scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of inclement weather forecast for the Omaha area. The Wildcats and Gators will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Charles Schwab Field. Florida State will play No. 1 national seed Tennessee at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Seminoles eliminated North Carolina 9-5 on Tuesday afternoon. The Kentucky-Florida winner will come back and play Texas A&M at 6 p.m.

Legion Baseball on Tuesday afternoon

JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast shutout Anderson Ford of Lincoln North Star 8-0……Strasberger Orthopedics of Lincoln Northwest defeated Sampson Construction of Lincoln High 15-3.