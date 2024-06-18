KFOR Sports Brief June 18, 2024

Bluejay Catcher Transfers to Nebraska

The Nebraska baseball team has picked up a catcher from the NCAA Transfer portal, just up the road about 50 miles. Hogan Helligso, who spent the past three seasons as a catcher for Creighton, will play his final season of eligibility with the Huskers. The Elkhorn South grad appeared in 126 games with the Bluejays, with 102 starts. In 2023, he led Creighton with a .314 batting average.

Husker Softball Lands Right Fielder Hoffman

Another Elkhorn South grad is continuing her college softball career at Nebraska. Kacie Hoffman will play for the Huskers after two seasons as a right fielder for Arkansas, where she hit .223 with 7 home runs and 27 RBI this past season.

Kingston Named Coach-in-Waiting for Creighton Baseball

Mark Kingston has been named as the Associate Head Coach/Coach-in-Waiting for Creighton Baseball. Kingston will become Creighton’s 11th head coach at the conclusion of the 2025 season, when Ed Servais (service) retires. That announcement coming Monday from the Creighton Athletic Department.

Saltdogs Back Home to Host Explorers

The Lincoln Saltdogs are scheduled to open up a midweek series with the Sioux City Explorers Tuesday night at Haymarket Park. Weather permitting coverage on KFOR begins at 6:35pm.

LSW’s Palmer Competing at U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

At the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Indianapolis going on through this Sunday, former Lincoln Southwest swimmer Tommy Palmer will compete Thursday in the 50 meter freestyle. Palmer spent his freshman season swimming at Arizona before transferring last month to Arizona State. He qualified for the swim trials with a time of 22.77 seconds.

June 7 is Darius Luff Day

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Monday announced that June 7, 2024 has been declared as Darius Luff Day in Lincoln, after the Nebraska sprinter won the national title in the 110m hurdles at the NCAA Track and Field Meet. The Lincoln High grad got a personal-best time of 13.19, making him the first 110m hurdles national champion in school history. That time is a school record, ninth in collegiate history and 12th in the world this year.