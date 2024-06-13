KFOR Sports Brief June 13, 2024

Former Husker Pitchers Square Off In MLB Matchup

The first time that two former University of Nebraska pitchers faced each other in a Major League Baseball game happened Wednesday, when Cade Povich and Baltimore Orioles squared off with Spencer Schwellenbach and the Atlanta Braves, with the O’s winning 4-2. Povich went six innings and struck out six batters. Schwellenbach went six innings and struck out three batters.

SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Ends Losing Skid

The Lincoln Saltdogs snapped a seven-game losing streak on Wednesday afternoon, when they defeated the Chicago Dogs 12-1. Drew Devine opened the scoring with a two-run double, drove in a run on a sacrifice bunt, and one more on a hit-by-pitch totaling four RBIs. Zane Zurbrugg and Dakota Conners both went deep for the first time this season, both with solo shots over the fence in left field. Final game of the series is Thursday night, with pregame coverage on KFOR beginning at 6pm.

Legion Baseball Wednesday

Judds Brothers of Lincoln Northeast run-ruled Sampson Construction of Lincoln High 20-1 in four innings.