KFOR Sports Brief June 10, 2024

Saltdogs Drop Weekend Series to Canaries

Five straight losses for the Lincoln Saltdogs and the second time this season they’ve been swept in a series, as Sioux Falls came away with a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park. The Canaries went up 3-0 in the top of the fourth, when Trevor Achenbach belted a three-run homer. In the Bottom of the Fourth, Lincoln responded with Spencer Henson hitting a two-run blast. Lincoln has now dropped to 10-18 overall and will begin a seven-game road trip, starting with a four-game series that gets underway against the Chicago Dogs on Monday, with pregame starting at 6pm on KFOR.

Legion Baseball from Sunday

Carpetland of Lincoln East fell 10-9 to Fargo, North Dakota Post 2 at Den Hartog Field in the championship of the Early Summer Turf Classic.

Husker Sprinter, Links Alum Luff Wins National Title

Nebraska senior sprinter and Lincoln High alum Darius Luff won the NCAA title in the 110 meter hurdles on Friday at the NCAA Track and Field Championships at the University of Oregon. Luff had a time of 13.19 seconds to win the title, marking his his seventh NCAA championship meet and fourth-time being named an All-American. It’s the first NCAA championship for Nebraska in the 110 meter hurdles. The Husker men’s track team tied for 13th in the team standings. The Husker women were ninth in the final team standings.