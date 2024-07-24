KFOR Sports Brief July 24, 2024

Huskers to Appear Wednesday at Big Ten Football Media Days

Nebraska will take to the stage at Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis later this morning (Wednesday), starting at 11:30 Lincoln time. Head Coach Matt Rhule will be joined by players Ben Scott, Isaac Gifford and Ty Robinson.

Krause, Orr to Represent Nebraska at Big Ten Volleyball Media Days

The Nebraska volleyball team posted to social media that two Huskers will be headed to Chicago for Big Ten Volleyball Media Day. Senior outside hitter Lindsay Krause and senior setter Kennedi Orr are heading out with head coach John Cook. The event will be on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.

Carpetland Outlasts Pinnacle Bank for Area 5 Legion Baseball Title

Carpetland of Lincoln East forced a second game with Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday night in the Area 5 Legion Baseball Tournament Championship and got an 11-3, six inning victory in the nightcap to win the title at Den Hartog Field. Carpetland rallied back to win the first game 7-6. Carpetland will head to Elkhorn as the Area 5 champion for the American Division of the Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament, while Pinnacle Bank, Strasburger Orthopedics of Lincoln Northwest and Area 6 runner-up JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast all qualify for the National Division of the State Tournament in Lincoln. Tournament play starts Saturday.