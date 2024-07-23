KFOR Sports Brief July 23, 2024

Big Ten Football Media Days Underway

Big Ten Football Media Days starts Tuesday in Indianapolis and runs through Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Nebraska will be front and center for the media on Wednesday, starting at 11:30am Lincoln time, with Head Coach Matt Rhule, along with Ben Scott on offense and Isaac Gifford and Ty Robinson from the Husker defense. KFOR’s Chris Schmidt will be there Tuesday and Wednesday.

Carpetland/Pinnacle Bank to Meet for Area 5 Championship

It will be Carpetland of Lincoln East taking on Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest for the Area 5 Legion Baseball Championship Tuesday at 4pm at Den Hartog Field. Carpetland survived for a 10-2 victory in the semifinal on Monday against Strasburger Orthopedics of Lincoln Northwest. Meanwhile, JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast moves to the Area 6 championship game, defeating Norfolk on Monday by the final of 4-0 in an elimination game in Columbus. Brager will play Fremont for the Area 6 championship 5pm Tuesday.