KFOR Sports Brief July 22, 2024

Baeza Hits for Cycle and Saltdogs Break Out for 10-run Sixth Inning to Defeat Railroaders

The Lincoln Saltdogs exploded for 10 runs in the sixth inning to take the series over the Cleburne Railroaders on Sunday by a final of 17-8. Alex Baeza posted his first career cycle, the first for Lincoln since the 2017 season. He went on to reach base a total of six times without being retired. Lincoln finishes the first half of the baseball season with a 23-42 record and are off for the next three days because of the American Association All-Star Break.

Legion Baseball Action from Sunday

Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest has found themselves in the championship round of the Area 5 Legion Baseball Tournament, after defeating top-seed Carpetland of Lincoln East 5-4 Sunday night at Den Hartog Field. Pinnacle Bank will play for the Area 5 championship Tuesday at 4pm against the winner of Monday’s elimination game between Carpetland and Strasberger Orthopedics of Lincoln Northwest. Strasberger beat Union Bank of Lincoln Pius X 9-1 on Sunday in an elimination game.

In the Area 6 Tournament at Columbus, JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast eliminated Sampson Construction of Lincoln High 5-0 on Sunday, while Columbus eliminated Anderson Ford of Lincoln North Star 1-0.

North Dakota Prospect Picks Nebraska

The number one ranked recruit in the state of North Dakota for the Class of 2025 has verbally committed to the Nebraska football team. Defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak is a four-star prospect.