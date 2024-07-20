KFOR Sports Brief July 20, 2024

Area 5 Legion Baseball Scores from Friday

Strasberger Orthopedics of Lincoln Northwest shutout Judds Brothers of Lincoln Northeast 7-0. Strasberger now plays top-seed Carpetland of Lincoln East Saturday at 7pm over at Den Hartog Field. Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest beat Union Bank of Lincoln Pius X 5-2. Pinnacle Bank now moves on to Sunday night’s 7pm game and awaits the winner between Carpetland and Strasberger. Union Bank plays Judds Brothers in an elimination game at 4pm Saturday.

Saltdogs Fall Short in Series Opener Against Cleburne

The Lincoln Saltdogs suffered a 4-1 loss on Friday night in the series opener against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. Max Hewitt went 2-for-2 at the plate for Lincoln, with a single and RBI double. Aaron Takacs (TACK-us) also went 2-for-2 at the plate for the Saltdogs, with a single and double. Second game of the series is tonight (Saturday), with pregame starting at 6:35 on KFOR.

GOLF: Malleck Win Nebraska Amateur Championship

York’s Reed Malleck capped off a historic week to win the 116th Nebraska Amateur Championship on Friday at Fremont Golf Club. Malleck shot a Final Round 69 (-2) to win by one stroke over his Husker teammate Hamish Murray, finishing with a 273 (-11) total. It’s Malleck’s first Nebraska Amateur title, and he is the fifth player with four rounds in the 60s, having shot 68 (-3) each of the first three rounds.

—————————————