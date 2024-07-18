KFOR Sports Brief July 18, 2024

College Football Preview Shows Nebraska as an Improved Team in 2024

The College Football Preview publication for this season from Phil Steele shows increased confidence in Nebraska being an eight or nine-win team in 2024. Steele admitted to Hail Varsity Radio this week he’s been a little gun-shy of the Huskers being a bowl-eligible team in recent years. However, he has Nebraska as the No. 2 most improved team in the country.

“I’m very, very confident that this team gets to, like, an eight or nine-win season this year…this is a team that’s geared to finally, finally break through,” Steele said.

Nebraska has not been to a bowl game since 2016. Fall camp for the Huskers starts July 31.

Saltdogs Split Doubleheader with Monarchs

Extra innings in a two, seven-inning matchup on Wednesday for the Lincoln Saltdogs and Kansas City Monarchs, as Lincoln won the first game in eight innings 4-1. It was scoreless in the top of the 8th of the first game, when Spencer Henson delivered and RBI double and Alex Baeza delivered a three-run homer for Lincoln. Kansas City won the nightcapper 3-2 on a walk-off base hit in the 10th inning. Final game of the series is Thursday with pregame at 6:05pm on KFOR.

Sears Signs with Braves

Former Nebraska pitcher Brett Sears has signed a deal with the Atlanta Braves, after he was drafted by the MLB club in the 7th round of the draft and being the 221st pick overall. He plans to travel to Florida this weekend to begin training with the Braves.

Gutschewski Remains as Leader Entering Final Round of State Amateur Golf Championship

The final round of the 116th Nebraska State Amateur Golf Championshipis is Thursday at the Fremont Golf Club. After two rounds, Omaha Westside junior Trevor Gutschewski remains atop the leader board, with a two-round total of 134, after firing a second round 69 to stay at 8-under. Reed Malleck of York is second at 6-under, while Lincolnites Hamish Murray and Evan McDermott are in a four-way tie for third at 5-under. Lincoln’s David Easley is seventh at 4-under.