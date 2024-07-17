KFOR Sports Brief July 17, 2024

Hoiberg Update Off-Season Workouts for Husker Men’s Basketball

The off-season continues for the Nebraska Men’s Basketball team. The Huskers continue to go through off-season workouts and head coach Fred Hoiberg spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon and said with all the new transfer additions, he is still trying to figure what which system to use for the upcoming season.

“One thing I’ve really learned about them in the first, just about a month that we’ve had them, it’s a very competitive group of guys and I’ve been really pleased with their approach,” Hoiberg told reporters.

On the injury front, Hoiberg said true freshman Braden Frager from Lincoln Southwest, is participating in shooting drills but is currently being kept out of live play because of a wrist injury.

Nebraska opens the season on October 27th in an exhibition game with Grand Valley State.

Saltdogs To Play Wednesday Doubleheader at KC

The Lincoln Saltdogs will play two, seven-inning games today (Wednesday) against the Monarchs in Kansas City, after Tuesday’s series opener was postponed due to weather. First game starts at 4 o’clock, but we’ll join with radio coverage on KFOR starting at 6 after Hail Varsity Radio.

Carpetland Wins Late Season Legion Baseball Tourney

Carpetland of Lincoln East defeated Fargo, North Dakota Post 2 5-0 to win the 2024 Gopher Classic in Minnesota. The Gopher Classic is one of the top legion tournaments of the Summer featuring over 90 teams. Carpetland won nine games in just 5 days to win the tournament. Carpetland is the top seed in the Area 5 Legion Baseball Tournament, that gets underway this weekend at Den Hartog Field.

Gutschewski is First Round Leader in State Amateur Golf Championship

Omaha Westside junior Trevor Gutschewski is in the lead after the first round of the 116th Nebraska Amateur Golf Championship on Tuesday at Fremont Golf Club. Gutschewski picked up a 65 to be at 6-under.