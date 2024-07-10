KFOR Sports Brief July 10, 2024

Big Fifth Inning from Milwaukee Stuns Saltdogs

The Lincoln Saltdogs dropped the series opener at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, as the Milkmen rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Saltdogs 11-5. A grand slam from Milwaukee’s Oscar Santos in the fifth inning broke open the game. Second game of the series is Wednesday night, with pregame on KFOR beginning at 6:05pm.

Four Saltdogs Selected for All-Star Game

Four Lincoln Saltdogs have been selected to represent the West Division in the 2024 American Association All-Star Baseball Game July 24. Outfielder Aaron Takacs, infielder Jack Dragum, designated hitter and former Husker Luke Roskam, and right-handed pitcher Dan Kubiuk. All four receive their first all-star game honors.

Legion Baseball Scores Tuesday

JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast beat Hastings Five Points Bank 6-5……Nemaha beat Sampson Construction of Lincoln High 11-3….Norfolk beat Judds Brothers of Lincoln Northeast 6-0…..Auburn defeated Chick-Fil-A of Lincoln Christian 11-0.

Huskers Hoops in Hawaii During the Holidays

Christmas in Hawaii for the Nebraska men’s basketball team. The Huskers will be part of the 2024 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Dec. 22, 23 and 25. Nebraska, along with Charlotte, College of Charleston, Hawai’i, Loyola Chicago, Murray State, Oakland and Oregon State are the teams participating.

Husker and Bluejays Women’s Basketball Game Set for 2024-25

The Creighton women’s basketball non-conference schedule for the upcoming season was released on Tuesday and it was announced their game with Nebraska will happen November 22 in Omaha.