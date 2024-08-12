KFOR Sports Brief August 12, 2024

HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Held First Scrimmage of Fall Camp on Saturday

The Nebraska football team on Saturday held their first scrimmage of fall camp. Husker head coach Matt Rhule said he thought it was good, with a lot of physicality, but there were a lot of mistakes committed with the younger group of players, including the true freshmen.

“More regimented than I normally am. It was like eight plays in a row, the defense went three and out, the offense stayed out there. The offense drove the ball down to the ten yard line, I blew it dead and said ‘next group up.’ I’m really trying to be disciplined staying eight and eight, eight and eight. I think it was good. Physical work back and forth,” Rhule added. “I say that in terms of the creativity part because if they know the base offense and they don’t have the ability yet to absorb that information. Like in the redzone on Wednesday we’re going to put this play in for you. Billy Kemp you could put it in on Saturday, he’s played a lot of football. Some of these guys’ eyes are a little different. The weapons are there, they’re just in the maturing process mentally as much as physically. We have enough good players to win.”

Rhule said while there were a few turnovers, he was pleased with the performance of the quarterbacks.

“The ball was moved, the passes were thrown and caught. I was happy with it. It’s not the level it’s gonna be. The biggest thing I’m looking for from the quarterbacks is what things look like when things are going wrong. If you’re a true freshman quarterback, if you’re Danny (Kaelin) or Dylan (Raiola), you haven’t had a lot of things go wrong yet. Trying to expose them to strenuous situations to see how they respond, and they’re doing a good job at responding to it, but it’s going to be a fire out there when you’re the quarterback. Heinrich (Haarberg) is used to the fire. Can you handle the fire? That’s the whole key to young people becoming men. When you go out in the real world, you start to go through fire, you start to go through adversity, so our ability to handle adversity is the biggest thing right now.”

Fall camp continues Monday.

SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Error from Lincoln Leads to Walk-Off Win for KC

An error in the ninth gave way to a 2-1 walk-off loss for the Lincoln Saltdogs in their series finale with the Kansas City Monarchs on Sunday afternoon. Alex Baeza homered for the 10th time this season coming in the first inning, it would be the only run of the game for Lincoln. The Saltdogs have an off-day on Monday before opening up a three-game series at Fargo-Moorhead at 7:05 on Tuesday night, with a 6:35 air time on KFOR.

Fearnley Wins First Lincoln Challenger Tennis Title

The first-ever ATP Challenger tour event finished on Sunday in Lincoln with Jacob Fearnley defeating Coleman Wong to win the Lincoln Challenger Title. The professional Tennis event was held at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center where Nebraska Tennis trains and competes. The week long tournament welcomed Tennis professionals to Lincoln for the very first time. Fearnley picked up his second Challenger Tour Title in just his first 3 months on the circuit. Fearnley is from Great Britain and played collegiately at TCU.

U.S. Volleyball Team Earns Silver Medal at Olympics

The U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team secured the silver medal at the Olympics as they fell to Italy 3-0 on Sunday in Paris. Three players on the U.S. National Team – Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson Cook and Justine Wong-Orantes – represented Nebraska throughout the competition. In the final, Wong-Orantes put up 15 digs for Team USA, and Larson had five kills. Larson earned her fourth career Olympic medal, tied for the most all-time by a women’s volleyball player. Kelsey Robinson Cook collected her third Olympics medal, and Wong-Orantes now has a gold and a silver medal.