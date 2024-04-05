KFOR Sports Brief April 5

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 5)–Nebraska men’s basketball senior guard Keisei Tominaga won the men’s 3-point championship in Phoenix on Thursday night as part of the NCAA’s Men’s Final Four weekend. In the men’s shootout, he would put up scores of 25, 24, and 19 over three rounds to win the title.

The Nebraska baseball team opens up a weekend series at Hawks Field/Haymarket Park Friday at 6:05pm against Ohio State. All the weekend games will be on Big Ten Plus and Saturday’s game will be carried on Nebraska Public Media.

The Nebraska softball team opens up a weekend series at Bowlin Stadium at 5:30pm Friday against Penn State.

The Nebraska School Activities Association’s Board of Directors on Thursday voted 6-2 in favor of Jennifer Schwartz to be the permanent NSAA executive director, after serving on an interim basis. Schwartz’ contract will be for two years.

High School Baseball Thursday…..Lincoln North Star beat Lincoln Pius X 6-4……Norris run-ruled Platteview 13-3 in six innings.

High school soccer…..on the boys side….Columbus 1, Lincoln Pius X 0…..Hastings 3, Lincoln Northwest 0……Lincoln East 1, Kearney 0.

Girls soccer….Lincoln Southeast 3, Fremont 0…..Hastings 3, Lincoln Northwest 0…..Lincoln Southwest 1, Lincoln Pius X 0