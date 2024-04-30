KFOR Sports Brief April 30, 2024

Borders Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Multiple reports on Tuesday morning indicated that Nebraska football end rusher Chief Borders has entered the NCAA Transfer portal. He appeared in all 12 games in 2023 with the Huskers last fall while recording a career-high nine tackles along with a pass breakup. Borders previously played at Florida.

Fidone Continues to Impress Rhule

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule after Saturday’s spring game talked about tight end Thomas Fidone and how he’s never happy because he wants to be great. That’s impressive for Rhule because of Fidone coming off two knee injuries.

“He wants to be the best tight end in the world,” Rhule said. “Coming off two ACLs, to get through a spring, a fall camp and a season healthy, that’s what he needed. Because now instead of rehabbing this winter, he’s lifting.”

Rhule added that other schools have reached out to Fidone to leave and come play in their programs, but noted Fidone is a Cornhusker through and through.

High School Baseball from Monday

Lincoln Southwest beat Lincoln Northeast 7-3……Lincoln East beat Millard North 15-3…….Lincoln Pius X 4, Omaha Skutt 1……Malcolm over Wayne 10-4……Waverly beat Omaha Concordia 10-3……Elkhorn North beat Norris 8-4.

District Soccer From Monday

Girls A-1 Semifinal

Lincoln Southwest 10, Bellevue East 0

Omaha South 3, Lincoln Southeast 2, OT

Girls A-3 Semifinal

Lincoln Pius X 9, Fremont 0

Girls A-4 Semifinal

Lincoln East 10, Grand Island 0

Girls A-5 Semifinal

Kearney 8, Lincoln Northeast 0

Girls A-6 Semifinal

Bellevue West 2, Lincoln North Star 1

Girls B-4 Subdistrict

Gretna East 10, Waverly 0

Girls B-6 Subdistrict

Norris 6, Lincoln Northwest 0

Boys A-2 Semifinals

Millard North 4, Lincoln Pius X 2

Boys B-1 Subdistrict

The Platte (Platteview) 1, Waverly 0

Boys B-5 Subdistrict

Lincoln Northwest 1, Beatrice 0

Weather Prompts Relocation of HAC Track Meet

Because of the weather forecast for Tuesday, the Heartland Athletic Conference Track and Field meet has been moved from Columbus to Kearney. All six Lincoln Public high schools are competing in the meet that starts at 10:30am