KFOR Sports Brief April 3

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 3)–High School Baseball from Tuesday…..Lincoln East beat Elkhorn North 21-10……Lincoln Pius X won 13-2 over Lincoln Northeast in six innings…..Fremont shutout Lincoln High 14-0…..Lincoln Southeast bounced back to beat Elkhorn 7-5…..Lincoln Southwest beat Lincoln North Star 10-1….Malcolm defeated Lincoln Christian 13-2…..Lincoln Lutheran over Aurora 8-2.

The Nebraska Softball team beat Kansas 4-0 on Tuesday evening. Emmerson Cope and Kaylin Kinney combined on a six-hit shutout for the Huskers. Nebraska remains home this weekend when the Huskers host Penn State for a three-game series on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Nebraska men’s basketball senior guard Keisei Tominaga will continue a busy week on Friday, as he was selected to play in the Reese’s NABC All-Star Game. The game takes place this Friday, April 5, at 5:30 p.m. (central) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., as part of Final Four Friday. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.