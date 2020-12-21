KFOR Radio Offers Big Band Christmas Special
(KFOR NEWS December 21, 2020) KFOR Radio will air “A Big Band Christmas”, featuring The Bobby Layne Orchestra. The one hour special will air from 8:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Christmas Eve.
The program will feature comments from Bobby about his first performances of Big Band music as a student at Waverly High School, his time as a musician in the Army, and six decades of criss-crossing the nation with his orchestra. He’ll also talk about how the famous Pla-Mor Ballroom became their headquarters, and how he and his family have spent past Christmas holidays. Throughout the program, listeners will hear the Bobby Layne Orchestra’s version of the well-loved Christmas classics that his audiences have danced to over the years.
The program can be heard on KFOR (1240 AM/103.3 FM) and can be heard by audiences nationwide on the station’s webstream at <https://www.kfornow.com>.
