Keystone XL Developer Plans to Start Construction in 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The developer of the Keystone XL oil pipeline says it plans to start construction next year, after the U.S. State Department concluded major environmental damage from a leak is unlikely and could quickly be mitigated.  TransCanada spokesman Matthew John said Monday that the company remains committed to moving ahead with the project following years of reviews from federal and state regulators.  But the report issued Friday from the Trump administration’s State Department drew sharp criticism from environmental groups.  They say they’ll continue to fight the project they view as an environmental threat.  The report says the pipeline would have a “negligible to moderate” environmental impact under its normal operations, and continuous monitoring and the company’s response plan would mitigate the effects of any spill.

The post Keystone XL Developer Plans to Start Construction in 2019 appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Female Vets Tour Washington NU/Wisconsin Game Time Set, BTN Tailgate For Purdue Game Man Breaks Into North Lincoln Home Thinking People Were After Him Hot Dog Cart, Accessories Stolen Police Identify Victim In Fatal Crash Near Lincoln Airport Photo of Suspect In Attempted Robbery At Lincoln Grocery Store