Kerry Regrets “No Sleep” Pay!

Slayer‘s Kerry King says he regrets not cutting a better deal for his guitar solo on Beastie Boys‘ ‘No Sleep Till Brooklyn.’

In a recent interview, King said he received a one-off payment as he wasn’t “well to do” at the time and wanted a quick buck.

He explained: “The simplicity of it is what’s funny about it. We were doing what became the ‘Reign In Blood’ album and the Beastie Boys were doing ‘Licensed To Ill’ in the same studio – like down the hall from each other. And Rick Rubin was doing both projects. So they needed a lead on that particular song, ‘No Sleep Till Brooklyn.’ So I thought about it, and I went, ‘Yeah, why not? I can use a couple hundred bucks.’”

He went on to say, “I certainly wasn’t well to do back then. So, that’s what I did. I went in there and I did it. And in hindsight, I wish I didn’t get paid. I wish I took a quarter point or something, because now I would be a rich man!”

Kerry shows up at the 3:28 mark!