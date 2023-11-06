Kerry King teases debut of post-Slayer project

Kerry King‘s post-Slayer project is nearly here.

A post on a newly created Facebook page, which King’s publicist confirms is his official profile, features a photo of a chain akin to the one the “Raining Blood” shredder has worn onstage, alongside the caption, “Coming in 2024…”

King has been teasing new music since at least 2020. In a 2022 Metal Hammer interview, King shared that his initial plans to release fresh material were scrapped by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding, “I won’t be dragging my feet much longer.”

As for what you can expect from the project, King said, “You know me, so you know what it’s going to sound like.”

“I played this new song for a buddy, and I said to him, ‘If there’s anything I’ve written in the last few years that sounds like Slayer, it’s this,’” King said. “And he said, ‘That sounds like you could have pulled it off of any Slayer record.’ I actually made that riff up backstage at a Slayer show.”

Slayer played their final concert in 2019.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.