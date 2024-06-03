104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Kerry King can’t stop thrashing on debut solo album, ‘From Hell I Rise’: “This is what I’m a fan of”

June 3, 2024 5:00AM CDT
Reigning Phoenix Music

You can take Slayer off the road, but you can’t take Slayer out of Kerry King.

That’s the lesson of the thrash guitarist’s debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, which he describes as an “extension” of his work with the “Raining Blood” metallers.

“This is what I see myself doing, this is what I’m a fan of,” King tells ABC Audio. “So not only do I get to make up music, I get to make up music I’m pretty sure fans of Kerry King are gonna be into.”

Still, King takes a few left turns on From Hell I Rise, especially lyrically.

“Say for instance if I had blinders on in Slayer that went completely forward, maybe they opened 5 percent,” King says. “There’s definitely some lyrics I never would’ve wrote in Slayer, but in the context of the songs I put them in, they’re perfect.”

King also experiments with repeated imagery with the cut “Where I Reign,” the first song on the album following the opening instrumental, and the closing title track, both of which play with the lyric “from Hell I rise.”

“It’s kind of prophesizing the end of the album,” King says. “The beginning of the album, you say, ‘from Hell I will rise,’ then the end you say, ‘from Hell I rise,’ it’s like the completion of thought.”

“I’d never done anything like that, so I thought it was kinda cool,” he continues. “I like the way it works its way out to be a premonition and then a reality.” 

From Hell I Rise is out now. King will launch a European solo tour Monday.

Slayer, meanwhile, will reunite for a trio of festivals later in 2024, marking their first performances since the conclusion of their farewell tour in 2019.

