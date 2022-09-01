KENO HUMAN SERVICES FUND ACCEPTING GRANT APPLICATIONS

Lincoln, NE – September 1, 2022 – The Lincoln/Lancaster County Keno Human Services Prevention Fund is now accepting applications for the 2023 round of grant funding. This round has approximately $250,000 available for nonprofit agencies that meet the funding guidelines.

The Fund is designed to help fund programs for children and families to prevent crisis situations through early intervention. It was created 18 years ago when the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County formed a nine-person Keno Human Services Prevention Advisory Board. The Advisory Board determined that 5 percent of the gross profits from Keno would be set aside for prevention purposes. Organizations must be 501(c)(3), nonprofit organizations to apply.

Interested applicants should review the guidelines and application at: https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/283/Grants. The online application is due no later than 5pm on Friday, September 30, 2022.