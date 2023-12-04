Kennedy to Make Campaign Stop in Lincoln Dec. 12

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 4)–The son of former Massachusetts Senator Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy will stopping in Lincoln next week.

It was announced through an email to KFOR News that Independent presidential candidate and former Democrat Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will be in Lincoln next Tuesday evening, Dec. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Royal Grove off of NW 4th and West Cornhusker. His campaign staff says it’s part of a grassroots effort to get on the election ballot in all 50 states.

Supporters will also have the chance to add their signatures to the official ballot petition. Kennedy launched his bid for president in October.