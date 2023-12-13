Kennedy Makes Campaign Stop in Lincoln to Gain Signatures for 2024 Presidential Ballot

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 13)–A few hundred people from Lincoln, across Nebraska and neighboring states gathered at the Royal Grove off of NW 4th and West Cornhusker on Tuesday night to hear the campaign pitch of Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Most of Kennedy’s approximate 45-minute speech focused on going against the country’s largest companies and employers, along with corporate interests in politics. He noted that he wants to take the United State back “from the people who stole it” and return the country to the people.

Some comments from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. during his campaign stop Tuesday night at the Royal Grove in Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/UIMJRObR2Q — Jeff Motz (@JeffMotzKFOR) December 13, 2023

One thing Kennedy noted in his campaign speech is to focus on the issues to bring America back together. He will talk about the mistakes made by President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, but nothing about their personal lives.

“I don’t talk about their lawsuits, their children or attack them personally,” Kennedy said. “What I’ve found is that landscape of issues where we all agree with each other is so much larger than the tiny, tiny little things that keep us apart.”

Among those attending the campaign event was Shawn Fraser, a farmer from Aberdeen, South Dakota, who has followed Kennedy’s career as an environmental lawyer. Fraser told KFOR News he appreciates what Kennedy has done as an environmental attorney.

“He’s literally doing work,” Fraser said. “He’s not lobbying, he’s not lining his pockets like a lot of other politicians.”

Fraser did mention Kennedy knows how to serve notices of liability to major corporations.

“And rather than leaving them alone, to let them doing their dirty work and make their dirty money, he’s gotta say ‘Hey, you can’t be doing this or that. It’s unethical.”

When talking about inflation, Kennedy pointed to economic issues with the U.S. spending “$8-trillion” on wars the past 20 years , which he says resulted in nothing for the country and trillions more in the COVID-19 response. He also pointed out how a low percentage of young adults who don’t own a home, largely in part to rising costs for housing from major asset managers like BlackRock, State Street among others.

Others in attendance at Tuesday night’s event, like Donna Carpenter of Lincoln, felt as if he’s still pitching a Democratic platform.

“He’ll never make it as an Independent,” said Carpenter, who was an Independent candidate for Nebraska governor and served in the Air Force.

The group of people who showed up ranged in age from young adults in their 20s to 30s to the Baby Boomer group. In order for Kennedy to secure a spot on the 2024 presidential ballot in Nebraska, he would need to have 2,500 valid signatures from registered voters.