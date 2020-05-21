KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT!

Have you people learned nothing from movies???????
A Virginia family that decided to go out for a ride because they were tired of being cooped up at home has found $1 million in cash, just sitting in the middle of the road.
Caroline County residents David and Emily Schantz, along with their children, were taking the drive on Saturday when they ran over what they thought was a bag of trash, they say. David got out of the pickup to inspect it for damage, and realized there were actually two bags in the road. For some reason, he decided to take them without looking inside.
It wasn’t until they arrived home that the Schantzes realized what they’d found. “Inside of the bag, there were plastic baggies and they were addressed with something that said ‘cash vault,’” Schantz says. They turned it over to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, which promptly tracked down the rightful owner. Major Scott Moser says he hopes the family is rewarded for their honesty. “Their actions deserve nothing less,” he says.
