Kangaroo Chili Ends Superintendent’s Job

Potter-Dix Public School Superintendent Mike Williams has resigned. It comes one week after students at the high school were served chili with kangaroo meat mixed with beef. The incident drew criticism and national attention. When asked whether his resignation had anything to due with the kangaroo meat issue, and whether the resignation was his decision, Williams replied with “no comment”. During a phone call with NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff TV, Williams confirmed the school board accepted his resignation as of the end of his contract on June 30, 2019.

On October 18, Williams said the district fired Head Cook Kevin Freicook, who admitted to putting the kangaroo meat in the chili.

Potter-Dix High School is located in Potter, Neb., which is near the Wyoming border, 19 miles west of Sidney.