Kampout was Kick A**

Thanks for joining us for the Kampout for Kids donation and rock auction this past weekend. We got to top it all off with KILLER performances by Dope, Wednesday 13 and Static-X. The pit alone was worth the wait. No, I did not venture in there… I’m small, too old, and enjoy personal space. But I watched it from afar and ya’ll are a bunch of animals. One guy left with a busted orbital bone, ya know… the one that keeps your eyeballs in your skull? He seemed amped.
If you want to give MORE this season, join us for the Kampout for Kids Teddy Bear toss at the Lincoln Stars’ hockey game this weekend. Buy a $12 ticket and get a teddy bear to toss on the ice for kids who need something to snuggle with this holiday season.