Kampout for Kids 2018 is in the books. Out of all of the things The Blaze does during the year, KFK is by far my favorite event. Many people don’t know how we get all of these cool Blaze artist posters, guitars and other signed items. That’s easy. Whenever a band comes through the Bourbon Theatre, Royal Grove or Pinnacle Bank Arena we get something signed. If there’s a big show in KC or Des Moines and we’re able to drive there, we get something signed from the artist. The Marilyn Manson signed Heaven Upside Down vinyl was obtained at the KC show. It was worth the drive down for sure. We use to be able to call the bands record labels and get cool stuff signed but that doesn’t happen any more. Record labels don’t have stacks of guitars and posters like they use to. We do all right every year. Thanks to your contributions, we were able to give the Community Action Partnership over $16k this year. All of the money hasn’t come in so this figure will be much bigger once we have it all in. That’s up several thousand from last year and we have YOU to thank for that. Thank you from everyone at The Blaze and Community Action Partnership. You’re gifts will help many, many families over the next 12months. I’ll type up another blog once we get the final total raised for the year. Thank you again. YOU’RE AMAZING