Kampout 4 Kids Concert!

Pretty cool to get bands in Lincoln for shows – EVEN better when it’s for our charity show that benefits our very own Community Action Partnership of Lancaster & Saunders counties! It’s less than 2 weeks away and we’ve got P.O.D. with Nonpoint and Islander! Just know when you buy a ticket it helps kids and families RIGHT HERE. When Tim and I started K4K back in 1992, it was all about raising awareness and helping people here. BIG thanks to the Bourbon for jumping on board and adding these yearly shows to help fill the coffers!

Get tickets at CD Warehouse 5141 O street, The Bourbon Box Office and below!