“K” Street Power Plant Building is One of Six Nebraska Locations on National Register of Historic Places

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 17)–What’s been known to many longtime Lincolnites as the old “K” Street Power Plant at 9th and Rosa Parks Way is now one of six Nebraska locations now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Chris Goforth is with History Nebraska and tells KFOR News that location was first used to power Lincoln’s railway lines starting in the 1880s.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t something that was foreseen to be used for a long period of time, but that was the original use for that area was to power to the electric railcar lines for the city of Lincoln,” Goforth said. “As that transportation model began to diminish, the use of the site began to be utilized for more general power for the City of Lincoln.”

Then in the early 1970s, the building known as the “K” Street Power Plant was shutdown by Lincoln Electric System after the city purchased it. The building has since been used as offices and a records storage facility. The building is awaiting some rehab work.