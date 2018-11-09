Juveniles Caught Following High Speed Chase in Lincoln

NOVEMBER 8, 2018 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, along with officers and deputies with the Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, have apprehended three juveniles following a high speed pursuit that started in downtown Lincoln and ended near Air Park.

At approximately 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper noticed an eastbound Chevrolet Impala speeding on West O Street. The vehicle also had no license plates. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The driver entered downtown Lincoln, ran multiple red lights, and continued speeding. After making several turns in the downtown area, the vehicle traveled northbound before turning west on Superior. It then made several other turns continuing westbound toward the Air Park area. Speeds during that point of the pursuit reached as high as 100 miles per hour.

As the vehicle made several turns in the Air Park area, spike strips were successfully deployed to help bring the vehicle to a stop near 42nd street and Rebecca Lane. The front seat passenger then fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

The three occupants of the vehicle, between 16 and 17 years old, were all taken into custody. The driver and passenger who fled on foot were taken to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center. The third occupant was taken to his home and released to a parent. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.