Juvenile Driver Dead In Rural Seward County Accident
Seward, NE (January 24, 2022) At approximately 2:45 PM on Saturday, January 22nd the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover near 210th Road between Bluff Road and McKelvie Road.
Preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling southbound on 210th Road lost control on a gravel road causing the vehicle to rollover. The pickup was occupied by five (5) juveniles, to include a juvenile driver.
The accident resulted in one fatality; the juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the juvenile is being withheld at this time.
The other four (4) occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries by Garland Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Seward Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol crash scene reconstructionist.